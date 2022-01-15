Original Hollywoodland French Countryside

Citrus trees line the path to the stunning entertainer’s pool, spa, flat yard, and cabana with fire pit. The redefined floor plan creates a seamless flow that incorporates the finest finishes, including wide-plank wooden floors, custom cabinets and Carrera marble counters. A light-filled, step-down living room and adjacent dining area share the fireplace and open to a sunny, brick patio. The cook’s kitchen was designed for entertaining and features marble counters, a center island, Shaker cabinets, farmhouse sink and stainless-steel Jenn-Air appliances. The romantic master suite has a stone-surround fireplace and a sumptuous bath with deep Kohler tub and triple rain-faucet shower. There’s an enchanting second master suite with bay window, built-in closets and a luxurious bath, while the third bedroom could be an office. Moments to Beachwood Village, hiking trails, and stables. North of Ledgewood so not busy. Remodeled in 2016.

Location: 2916 North Beachwood Drive, Los Angeles 90068

Asking price: $2,450,000

Year built: 1939

Living area: 1,843 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Pool; spa; flat yard; cabana; fire pit; storage room/wine cellar; separate laundry; www.2916Beachwood.com

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty, Beverly Hills

Jory Burton

310.766.5679

jory.burton@sothebys.realty

www.joryburton.com

DRE#: 01201321

