Hidden behind a private, gated drive is a timeless east coast traditional tennis court estate on one and a half acres. Designed for optimal leisure, enjoy the flow of the open concept floor plan with pitched, beamed ceilings and seamless transitions between public spaces. Just updated with a fresh perspective, the estate boasts a spacious kitchen with a massive marble island and state-of-the-art appliances, a formal dining room with custom lighting, a living room with a large stone fireplace, and a separate family room. Abound with French doors, natural sunlight caresses every corner of this impressive abode.

Location: 2620 Benedict Canyon Road, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $11,750,000

Year built: 1976

Living area: 5,521 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: The sumptuous primary suite offers perfect pitched ceilings, dual closets, and a resort-like bathroom while a separate guest suite and two additional beds make up the remaining bedrooms.

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Susan Smith

310.492.0733

susan@susansmithrealty.com

www.susansmithrealty.com

DRE#: 01187140