Exquisite Beverly West Unit

One of the most exquisite units to come to market in the highly coveted Beverly West, this full-service luxury building is located mere steps from Beverly Hills and Century City. Offering an incomparable lifestyle of sophistication, it is sold fully furnished with exclusive art, furniture, a completely stocked chef’s kitchen, and operating systems controlled by your iPad for effortless living. World-renowned developer Emaar Properties, builder of the Burj Kalifa/Dubai, created the Beverly West to be the epitome of luxury living in Los Angeles, and they did not disappoint. An incredible opportunity!

Location: 1200 Club View Drive, Los Angeles 90024

Asking price: $10,750,000

Year built: 2009

Living area: 4,158 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Full-service, luxury building; sold fully furnished; unobstructed views

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Susan Montgomery

310.255.5441

susan.montgomery@sir.com

www.1200ClubViewDr.com

DRE#: 1269732