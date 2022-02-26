1WestCenturyDr.com

Live the luxe life in this stunning, custom condominium located in The Century, featuring main balcony and living room views all the way to the ocean and the South Bay, along with primary bedroom views of Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and beyond. Interior designer Victoria Montana has transformed the standard unit into a one-of-a-kind showplace with the addition of custom millwork, custom cabinetry, a floating ceiling in the main gathering space, and first-rate home automation - all subtle but effective redesigns that take this home to the next level, creating an optimally elegant home interior.

Location: 1 West Century Drive 32B, Los Angeles, 90067

Asking price: $8,000,000

Year built: 2010

Living area: 3,430 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: City/skyline view; ocean view; concierge; health club/gym; laundry room; pool; covered parking

Contact: Sunset Strip Brokerage

Jason Sturman

310.890.8583

jason.sturman@sothebys.realty

www.jasonsturmanrealestate.com

DRE#: 00923995