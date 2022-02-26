9376Claircrest.com
On an imposing knoll with walls of glass, this gorgeous William Hefner architectural estate, which includes six generously sized bedrooms and seven bathrooms, allows the most majestic panoramic views from Century City to the Pacific Ocean and the canyons between. The ‘Great Room’ offers a formal living area, dining area, family room, and fireplace.
Location: 9376 Claircrest Drive, Beverly Hills, 90210
Asking price: $10,500,000
Year built: 1994
Living area: 8,129 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
Features: Adjacent is a junior dining room equipped with a chef’s kitchen; the lower level consists of a guest suite, screening room, gym area, and a separate kitchen perfect for entertaining guests by the pool; a three-car garage and private inner courtyard with koi pond complete this estate
Contact: Hilton & Hyland
Jack Friedkin
310.552.8200
Jack@JackFriedkin.com
DRE#: 01975592
Leonard Rabinowitz
310.552.8200
LR@LeonardR.com
DRE#: 01496421