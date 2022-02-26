9376Claircrest.com

On an imposing knoll with walls of glass, this gorgeous William Hefner architectural estate, which includes six generously sized bedrooms and seven bathrooms, allows the most majestic panoramic views from Century City to the Pacific Ocean and the canyons between. The ‘Great Room’ offers a formal living area, dining area, family room, and fireplace.

Location: 9376 Claircrest Drive, Beverly Hills, 90210

Asking price: $10,500,000

Year built: 1994

Living area: 8,129 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Adjacent is a junior dining room equipped with a chef’s kitchen; the lower level consists of a guest suite, screening room, gym area, and a separate kitchen perfect for entertaining guests by the pool; a three-car garage and private inner courtyard with koi pond complete this estate

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Jack Friedkin

310.552.8200

Jack@JackFriedkin.com

DRE#: 01975592

Leonard Rabinowitz

310.552.8200

LR@LeonardR.com

DRE#: 01496421