Modern Luxury with Stunning Views

Minutes from the best Beverly Hills has to offer, this James Magni-designed house with unobstructed city and ocean views is an entertainer’s dream. The modern, open floorplan with floor-to-ceiling glass doors that fold into the walls lets the outside in and provides a stunning view of the city. Inside, entertain guests in the exquisite kitchen, chic dining room, and luxurious main living room. Outside, the pool, cabana kitchen and bar, dining area, and cozy fire pits allow for gatherings year-round. Situated on the second floor, the spacious primary suite boasts dual bathrooms, custom-designed closets, and a private deck with a firepit and Zen garden. This house is the ultimate respite.

Location: 1288 Angelo Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $15,950,000

Year built: 1968

Living area: 5,441 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Panoramic views from downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific; spacious floorplan for indoor/outdoor living and entertaining; gourmet chef’s kitchen and wine cellar; three bedrooms with stunning primary suite and dual bathrooms; pool with outdoor kitchen and cabana

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Karina Matic

805.680.7701

KarinaMatic@bhhscal.com

www.KarinaMatic.com

DRE#: 01726170