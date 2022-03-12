Modern Luxury with Stunning Views
Minutes from the best Beverly Hills has to offer, this James Magni-designed house with unobstructed city and ocean views is an entertainer’s dream. The modern, open floorplan with floor-to-ceiling glass doors that fold into the walls lets the outside in and provides a stunning view of the city. Inside, entertain guests in the exquisite kitchen, chic dining room, and luxurious main living room. Outside, the pool, cabana kitchen and bar, dining area, and cozy fire pits allow for gatherings year-round. Situated on the second floor, the spacious primary suite boasts dual bathrooms, custom-designed closets, and a private deck with a firepit and Zen garden. This house is the ultimate respite.
Location: 1288 Angelo Drive, Beverly Hills 90210
Asking price: $15,950,000
Year built: 1968
Living area: 5,441 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Features: Panoramic views from downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific; spacious floorplan for indoor/outdoor living and entertaining; gourmet chef’s kitchen and wine cellar; three bedrooms with stunning primary suite and dual bathrooms; pool with outdoor kitchen and cabana
Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
Karina Matic
805.680.7701
KarinaMatic@bhhscal.com
www.KarinaMatic.com
DRE#: 01726170