Investment Income Opportunity

Gated and private, this stunning East Coast Traditional is sited at the end of a long driveway on over an acre of park-like grounds, featuring a saltwater infinity pool, grassy lawn area and large motor court allowing for ample parking. The covered front porch wraps around to an enormous patio deck, overlooking panoramic canyon and city views. Extensively remodeled in 2011 and exquisitely furnished, this fabulous residence features five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. Other features, including a wine tasting room and state-of-the-art screening room, complete this very special offering. Tenant in place provides instant income.

Location: 1145 Stradella Road, Los Angeles, 90077

Asking price: $12,000,000

Year built: 2000

Living area: 5,580 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Features: City/skyline view; valley/canyon view; ocean view; wine tasting room; screening room; high ceilings; paneled library; chef’s kitchen; saltwater infinity pool

Contact: Sunset Strip Brokerage

Tracey D. Clarke

310.880.7513

tracey.clarke@sothebys.realty

www.traceydclarke.com

DRE#: 01330679

John Giddins

310.666.6365

johngiddins@gmail.com

www.losangelesluxuryestates.com

DRE#: 124245