Investment Income Opportunity
Gated and private, this stunning East Coast Traditional is sited at the end of a long driveway on over an acre of park-like grounds, featuring a saltwater infinity pool, grassy lawn area and large motor court allowing for ample parking. The covered front porch wraps around to an enormous patio deck, overlooking panoramic canyon and city views. Extensively remodeled in 2011 and exquisitely furnished, this fabulous residence features five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. Other features, including a wine tasting room and state-of-the-art screening room, complete this very special offering. Tenant in place provides instant income.
Location: 1145 Stradella Road, Los Angeles, 90077
Asking price: $12,000,000
Year built: 2000
Living area: 5,580 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
Features: City/skyline view; valley/canyon view; ocean view; wine tasting room; screening room; high ceilings; paneled library; chef’s kitchen; saltwater infinity pool
Contact: Sunset Strip Brokerage
Tracey D. Clarke
310.880.7513
tracey.clarke@sothebys.realty
www.traceydclarke.com
DRE#: 01330679
John Giddins
310.666.6365
johngiddins@gmail.com
www.losangelesluxuryestates.com
DRE#: 124245