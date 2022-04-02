The Masterpiece of Melrose Village offers one of the largest floor plans on a covetous south-facing corner lot. It is better than new with owner upgrades, including vintage European lighting. This luxury home has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and five fireplaces, plus a formal living room, upstairs family room, and downstairs great room with an adjoining library. The dining room leads to a butler’s pantry with a walk-in. The professional-grade kitchen includes a Wolf six-burner range, Sub-Zero, two dishwashers, and counter seating at the island. The elevated lot with pool, spa and barbecue is gated, offering an oasis in the city.

Location: 804 North Curson Avenue, West Hollywood 90046

Asking price: $4,750,000

Year built: 2017

Living area: 5,838 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Larger floor plan on south-facing lot; fabulous 2-story floor plan is newer and built with upgrades, including vintage Italian lighting; 5 fireplaces; family rooms up and down; laundry room with double set of washer/dryer; Control4 smart home; amazing closets; pool, spa

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Gary Dean & Traci Ruebsamen

818.908.2420

Info@GaryDeanAndTraci.com

www.GaryDeanAndTraci.com

DRE#: 01273059 / 01310654