The Calvet Residence

Designed by master architect, Rex Lotery, AIA, in 1959 and situated in the iconic Trousdale Estates, this mid-century masterpiece has been meticulously restored. Sparing no expense, design team Philippe Naouri and Eric Choi of Maison d’Artiste, in collaboration with Studio Tim Campbell, have fully reimagined this architectural treasure. Conceptualized for French actress Corinne Calvet in the 1950s and inspired by a chance meeting with Charlotte Perriand, Lotery pulled out every artistic stop in his design to honor and maintain mid-century minimalism.

Location: 1061 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $24,950,000

Year built: 1959

Living area: 8,800 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Six bedrooms and eight bathrooms are surrounded by an abundance of amenities: a seamless kitchen, screening room, temperature-controlled wine enclave, and zero-edge pool are among the indulgences that steep the energy of this space with modern luxury.

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Mick Partridge

310.990.6425

mick@hiltonhyland.com

www.thecalvetresidence.com

DRE#: 02015130

Sam Palmer

310.925.3337

samp@hiltonhyland.com

DRE#: 02146357