8661 Hillside Ave.

A stunning, custom contemporary tucked in the scenic Hollywood Hills showcases three spacious en-suite bedrooms and six baths throughout three open stories, featuring a striking oversized rooftop with pool and lounge. A grand entry with floating stairs, a home theater, and a four-level elevator set the tone for the meticulous finishings and striking angles throughout. The upper-level great room uses sliding walls of glass and sunlight dotted throughout to create a seamless draw to the gracious deck with city and ocean views. The chef’s kitchen includes a large stone island, top-of-the-line Miele appliances, espresso machine and double built-in wine coolers.

Location: 8661 Hillside Avenue, Hollywood Hills 90069

Asking price: $6,295,000

Year built: 2014

Living area: 4,668 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: The primary bedroom is complete w/ double vanities and oversized steam shower; floating ceiling above the spa-like tub creates an immaculately sumptuous suite

