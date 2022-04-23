601 Mountain Dr.

“The Glazer Estate” is world-class modern with a world-class location, situated on approximately 27,500 square feet and carefully curated with no expense spared. Located on the most prime estate section of Beverly Hills, Mountain Drive is perhaps the best street in the city. Over 1.6 acres in a park-like setting with a long private driveway, rolling lawns and a 98-foot swimmer’s pool. Entertain on a grand scale with the capability to host over 1,000 guests. Highest level of quality throughout includes board form concrete, teak doors and windows, and theatrical water elements.

Location: 601 Mountain Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $59,000,000

Year built: 1995

Living area: 27,470 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms

Features: Massive scale with two-story glass atrium/foyer; grand formal dining room; glass-enclosed junior dining room and formal living room; exceptional “water lounge” surrounded by ponds on all sides; lavish master suite with dual baths and closets

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Drew Fenton

310.858.5474

drew@drewfenton.com

www.drewfenton.com

DRE#: 01317962