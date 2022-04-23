“The Jewel of The Hill” Triplex
Situated on a street-to-street hillside lot, 1825-1829 Redesdale Avenue -"The Jewel of The Hill"-is being offered up for sale for the first time since the 1950s. 100% vacant! This incredible Spanish triplex, designed and built by R.E. Watson in 1925, has units on three separate levels and features sweeping views of the Silver Lake Reservoir to DTLA from the two-bed, two-bath owner’s unit on the top level. Incredible detail and Spanish charm throughout with exposed beams, rounded fireplaces, Spanish tile accents and stunning curved windows. Fix and achieve excellent market rents and income distribution for generations to come.
Location: 1825 Redesdale Avenue, Silver Lake 90026
Asking price: $1,499,000
Year built: 1925
Living area: 3,198 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: Incredible detail and Spanish charm throughout with exposed beams, rounded fireplaces, Spanish tile accents and stunning curved windows; sweeping views of the Silver Lake Reservoir to DTLA
Contact: Compass
Alan Taylor
818.650.1603
Alan@ATRealEstateGroup.com
www.1825-1829redesdaleave.com
DRE#: 01369255