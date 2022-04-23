“The Jewel of The Hill” Triplex

Situated on a street-to-street hillside lot, 1825-1829 Redesdale Avenue -"The Jewel of The Hill"-is being offered up for sale for the first time since the 1950s. 100% vacant! This incredible Spanish triplex, designed and built by R.E. Watson in 1925, has units on three separate levels and features sweeping views of the Silver Lake Reservoir to DTLA from the two-bed, two-bath owner’s unit on the top level. Incredible detail and Spanish charm throughout with exposed beams, rounded fireplaces, Spanish tile accents and stunning curved windows. Fix and achieve excellent market rents and income distribution for generations to come.

Location: 1825 Redesdale Avenue, Silver Lake 90026

Asking price: $1,499,000

Year built: 1925

Living area: 3,198 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Incredible detail and Spanish charm throughout with exposed beams, rounded fireplaces, Spanish tile accents and stunning curved windows; sweeping views of the Silver Lake Reservoir to DTLA

Contact: Compass

Alan Taylor

818.650.1603

Alan@ATRealEstateGroup.com

www.1825-1829redesdaleave.com

DRE#: 01369255