Spectacular 1.11 acre property in Beverly Hills. Rebuild up to 16,900 square feet by right or reimagine the existing house into the ultimate dream estate. This exceptionally located, hidden, prime development site provides limitless possibilities. This is an opportunity not to be missed. Best land value under $330/foot.

Location: 9419 Sunset Boulevard, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $17,000,000

Living area: 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Set back and secluded behind oversized hedges with impressive, tree-lined, private driveway and large motor court leading to stately French Regency residence with lush, expansive grounds, mature trees, grassy yard, and abundant patio space, room for a tennis court.

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Steven Levine

310.702.4509

stevlevine@aol.com

www.hiltonhyland.com/property/9419-sunset-blvd-beverly-hills-ca-90210

DRE#: 00560269

Jennifer Levine

310.200.5366

jlevine@hiltonhyland.com

DRE#: 01483070