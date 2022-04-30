9419 Sunset Blvd
Spectacular 1.11 acre property in Beverly Hills. Rebuild up to 16,900 square feet by right or reimagine the existing house into the ultimate dream estate. This exceptionally located, hidden, prime development site provides limitless possibilities. This is an opportunity not to be missed. Best land value under $330/foot.
Location: 9419 Sunset Boulevard, Beverly Hills 90210
Asking price: $17,000,000
Living area: 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: Set back and secluded behind oversized hedges with impressive, tree-lined, private driveway and large motor court leading to stately French Regency residence with lush, expansive grounds, mature trees, grassy yard, and abundant patio space, room for a tennis court.
Contact: Hilton & Hyland
Steven Levine
310.702.4509
stevlevine@aol.com
www.hiltonhyland.com/property/9419-sunset-blvd-beverly-hills-ca-90210
DRE#: 00560269
Jennifer Levine
310.200.5366
jlevine@hiltonhyland.com
DRE#: 01483070