Unrivaled View in Pacific Palisades
Featuring expansive ocean views from every level, this rare home is ideally positioned in the heart of Pacific Palisades. Upon entering, you’ll find high ceilings, light oak hardwood floors, soaring windows and skylights. The main level includes two living areas, a balcony, kitchen, dining room, and two bedrooms. Upstairs are two secondary bedrooms and a substantial primary suite. The backyard features a pool, spa, and spacious patio. Additionally, the lower entertainment level of the home offers a gym, wine cellar, media/ screening room, and wet bar. Your dream home awaits!
Location: 1345 Chautauqua Avenue, Pacific Palisades 90272
Asking price: $10,995,000
Year built: 1992
Living area: 5,136 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Features: Rare property: expansive ocean views from each level; primary suite w/dual closets & spa bath w/access to roof-top deck; lower entertainment level w/media/screening room, wine cellar & wet bar; backyard w/spacious patio, pool & spa; prime location near Palisades Village & the beach
Contact: Compass
F. Ron Smith and David Berg
310.500.3931
team@smithandberg.com
www.smithandberg.com
DRE#: 00961954 / 01481236