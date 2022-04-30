Unrivaled View in Pacific Palisades

Featuring expansive ocean views from every level, this rare home is ideally positioned in the heart of Pacific Palisades. Upon entering, you’ll find high ceilings, light oak hardwood floors, soaring windows and skylights. The main level includes two living areas, a balcony, kitchen, dining room, and two bedrooms. Upstairs are two secondary bedrooms and a substantial primary suite. The backyard features a pool, spa, and spacious patio. Additionally, the lower entertainment level of the home offers a gym, wine cellar, media/ screening room, and wet bar. Your dream home awaits!

Location: 1345 Chautauqua Avenue, Pacific Palisades 90272

Asking price: $10,995,000

Year built: 1992

Living area: 5,136 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Rare property: expansive ocean views from each level; primary suite w/dual closets & spa bath w/access to roof-top deck; lower entertainment level w/media/screening room, wine cellar & wet bar; backyard w/spacious patio, pool & spa; prime location near Palisades Village & the beach

Contact: Compass

F. Ron Smith and David Berg

310.500.3931

team@smithandberg.com

www.smithandberg.com

DRE#: 00961954 / 01481236