401 Ocean Ave.
Located just off the edge of the Santa Monica Bluffs, this brand-new luxury condo residence exudes ultimate privacy, while allowing effortless access to Santa Monica beach, promenade, and pier. This sensational beauty spans an entire floor and features disappearing walls of glass leading to expansive balconies, taking advantage of the magnificent views of the glimmering Pacific Ocean. Every detail and finish was crafted with the highest standards, creating living spaces that exude luxury while remaining warm and inviting.
Location: 401 Ocean Ave, Units #3 & #4, Santa Monica 90402
Asking price: #3 $7,250,000 / #4 $8,750,000
Year built: 2022
Living area: 3,074 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: From the white oak flooring to the custom automated shades and lighting, the open living spaces and sizable bedrooms present an elevated ambiance while lending themselves perfectly to any interior design aesthetic.
Contact: Hilton & Hyland
Bjorn Farrugia, Hilton & Hyland
310.998.7175
bjorn@bjornfarrugia.com
www.oceanavenuebluffs.com
DRE#: 01864250
Donald Heller, Compass
310.466.7809
Don.heller@compass.com
DRE#: 01198240
Cynthia Ambuehl, Compass
818.489.0282
cindy@cindyambuehl.com
DRE#: 01821934