Located just off the edge of the Santa Monica Bluffs, this brand-new luxury condo residence exudes ultimate privacy, while allowing effortless access to Santa Monica beach, promenade, and pier. This sensational beauty spans an entire floor and features disappearing walls of glass leading to expansive balconies, taking advantage of the magnificent views of the glimmering Pacific Ocean. Every detail and finish was crafted with the highest standards, creating living spaces that exude luxury while remaining warm and inviting.

Location: 401 Ocean Ave, Units #3 & #4, Santa Monica 90402

Asking price: #3 $7,250,000 / #4 $8,750,000

Year built: 2022

Living area: 3,074 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: From the white oak flooring to the custom automated shades and lighting, the open living spaces and sizable bedrooms present an elevated ambiance while lending themselves perfectly to any interior design aesthetic.

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Bjorn Farrugia, Hilton & Hyland

310.998.7175

bjorn@bjornfarrugia.com

www.oceanavenuebluffs.com

DRE#: 01864250

Donald Heller, Compass

310.466.7809

Don.heller@compass.com

DRE#: 01198240

Cynthia Ambuehl, Compass

818.489.0282

cindy@cindyambuehl.com

DRE#: 01821934