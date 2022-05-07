Newly Renovated, Modern, Gated Estate

As you enter, the light and bright, inviting, open floor plan captures today’s modern living by providing an exhilarating indoor-outdoor experience perfect for entertaining. The formal living and dining room is filled with natural light that is connected to the family room through the gourmet kitchen with a large center island and top-of-the-line appliances. In addition to the main house, upstairs you will find a one-of-a-kind movie theater with an additional loft perfect for an office or gym. Outdoors offers a great-sized pool, grassy yard, and a large deck with a cozy seating area and fire pit.

Location: 8306 Skyline Drive, Los Angeles 90046

Asking price: $4,650,000

Year built: 1975

Living area: 4,863 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Situated in Laurel Hills; resort-like backyard; breathtaking canyon views; gourmet kitchen; top-of-the-line appliances; movie theater; additional loft, perfect for office or gym; pool; fire pit

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty, Sunset Strip

Shawn Shirdel

310.770.2262

shawn@shawnshirdel.com

www.shawnshirdel.com

DRE#: 1999834