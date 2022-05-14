16401 Calle Feliz
Discover this remarkable luxury estate in Rancho Santa Fe, an affluent coastal community in North San Diego County. Offering over 77 acres of land, the exclusive estate features a wide range of facilities and a variety of development opportunities. Designed by Marc Appleton, this exquisite luxury horse farm celebrates the equestrian lifestyle with a spacious, airy ambiance, intimate settings, and formal rooms for elegant entertaining. The main residence includes six bedrooms and seven bathrooms that spread over 15,000 square feet. The property is perfect for an equestrian lifestyle and living, with state-of-the-art barns, including a 27-stall main barn and an eight-stall family barn.
Location: 16401 Calle Feliz, Rancho Santa Fe 92067
Asking price: $98,500,000
Year built: 2008
Living area: 15,000 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
Features: With 3 sand arenas, a field of green pastures, 2 hot walkers, a six-horse walker, 1 grand prix field, and private riding trails, it is easy to ride, train and maintain this beautiful horse property.
Contact: Hilton & Hyland
David Kramer, DRE#: 00996960
310.691.2400 / info@davidkramer.com
www.davidkramergroup.com
Patricia Kramer, DRE#: 00825701
Sotheby’s International Realty
858.945.4595 / patriciakramerpsir@gmail.com
Catherine Gilchrist-Colmar, DRE#: 00517562
Sotheby’s International Realty
858.775.6511