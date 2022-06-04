1926 Spanish Revival Estate

Designed by architect/builder Harry E. Walker, this spectacular estate is well-located on a small, quiet cul-de-sac in the estate area of San Marino. Situated on a 0.81-acre lot backing up to the gardens of the Huntington Library and Botanical Gardens, this property showcases an incredible view of mature trees and the San Gabriel Mountains. The ground floor features three brick-paved patios, a gracious entry hall, formal living and dining rooms, and a kitchen with a wet bar that opens onto a spacious family room. Enjoy a very special property with its expansive park-like grounds and close proximity to the Huntington Library, Lacy Park, and Lake Avenue.

Location: 20 Chandler Place, San Marino 91108

Asking price: $4,988,000

Year built: 1926

Living area: 3,988 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Features: Pool house; built-in barbecue; outdoor gas fireplace; pergola; storage area; temperature-controlled wine storage; CA basement; seismic bolting; nearly all copper pipe + copper mainline; automatic backup generator; newer dual-zone HVAC; heated swimming pool and spa; fruit orchard

