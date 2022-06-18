Spectacular Spanish Revival Estate

Designed by architect/builder, Harry E. Walker, this spectacular 1926 Spanish revival estate is well-located on a small, quiet cul-de-sac in the estate area of San Marino. Situated on a 0.81-acre lot backing up to the gardens of the Huntington Library and Botanical Gardens, this property showcases an incredible view of mature trees and the San Gabriel Mountains. Measuring 3,988 square feet in the main house, the floor plan provides wonderful access to the grounds and adjoining outdoor entertainment space. Enjoy a very special property and its expansive park-like grounds, proximity to the Huntington Library, Lacy Park, shopping and San Marino’s excellent schools.

Location: 20 Chandler Place, San Marino 91108

Asking price: $4,988,000

Year built: 1925

Living area: 3,988 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Features: Living room with fireplace and French doors to rear patio with built-in barbeque and gas fireplace; family room designed by noted architect Cliff May, modeled after Mondavi winery with large fireplace; expansive lawn leading to a heated swimming pool; pool house with 2 rooms and 3/4 bath

