Bel Air Architectural Ranch

Located through the West Gate, while perched above the 12th hole fairway, panoramic Fleetwoods throughout offer commanding views of Bel Air Country Club, the city and ocean beyond. Attention to detail and incredible open flow make this four-bedroom, modern aerie the epitome of California living. Designer kitchen includes leathered marble and top-flight appliances along with one of the most spectacular pantry rooms. All-suite living features a primary suite with a double shower and showstopper closet that rivals homes 10x in size and price. Rare three-car garage, wine room and home automation complete this unique offering in a major Bel Air enclave.

Location: 11010 Chalon Road, Los Angeles 90077

Asking price: $8,899,000

Year built: 1960

Living area: 4,780 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Plenty of room to add a pool and additional outdoor space; opportunity to add even more value; every suite showcases explosive views through to Beverly Hills, Century City and Westside with outdoor spaces flowing from all living spaces; www.11010Chalon.com

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty, Beverly Hills

Eric Lavey

310.908.6800

EL@SIR.com

www.EricLavey.com

DRE#: 01511292