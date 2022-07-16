SwissX, The Future of Malibu Living

This luxury, solar-powered beach home sits on the sandiest section of the exclusive Malibu Colony Beach – a classic Malibu home reimagined with no expense spared. There’s a guest house perched above a garage housing two Tesla batteries and a spacious central courtyard enclosed by tall Ipe wood fences. A beachfront deck is perfect for taking in the sunset and soaking in the custom spa with cascading waterfall. Famed modern artist Alec Monopoly has created several custom pieces on site. Bask in the vast ocean views from the upstairs master, flowing out to a large deck. Other amenities include four ensuite bedrooms and a 16-camera security system to ensure your privacy. Welcome to the future of Malibu life.

Location: 23768 Malibu Road, Malibu 90265

Asking price: $28,500,000

Year built: 1974

Living area: 4,200 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Spa with waterfall; fountain; ocean views; Toto toilets; steam showers; Tesla battery walls; solar panels; skylights; walls of glass; standalone guest house; Lutron shades; Alec Monopoly art; Miele appliances; atrium; marble counters; hardwood floors; Ipe deck; close to shops

Contact: Compass

Jordan Wright

818.746.6987

jordanwright@compass.com

www.swissxmalibu.com

DRE#: 01952694