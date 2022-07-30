A rare opportunity to live on the crest of Appian Way in storied Laurel Canyon, overlooking the vast expanse of Los Angeles. One of the Canyon’s early homes, previously owned by The Doors’ drummer, John Densmore, the exterior retains much of its original charm which belies the breezy, light filled, renovated interior. Upon passing through the front door, one’s breath is taken away by the spectacular, south-facing 180° panorama from downtown to the Pacific. It is impossible to overstate the stunning beauty that expands the home’s interior to the city below. Evening delivers a mesmerizing spectacle of shimmering lights. The open entertaining areas flow onto the large wood deck where a grand eucalyptus creates a canopy over this treehouse-like setting.

Location: 8912 Appian Way, Hollywood Hills | Laurel Canyon 90046

Asking price: $2,199,000

Year built: 1938

Living area: 1,813 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Features: In all directions, there are fantastic walks beckoning you. Roll down the hill to the infamous Sunset Strip and Plaza for nightlife, dining and boutiques.

