Custom Le Parc Condo

Stunning, custom-designed home in prestigious Le Parc in Century City. Designer done to perfection. Formal living and dining rooms with high ceilings, fireplace, oak wood flooring, custom wall coverings and recessed lighting throughout. Formal dining room or den with built-in cabinetry. Gourmet kitchen boasts Viking gas range, Wolff ovens, Sub-Zero, custom cabinetry and walk-in pantry. Beautiful master suite has large bath with built-in dressing table and dual walk-in closets. Amenities include 24-hour guard gated security with 10 acres of stunning grounds, pools, spa, tennis, gym and clubhouse. Walking distance to all in Century City and Beverly Hills.

Location: 10116 Empyrean Way #203, Los Angeles, 90067

Asking price: $2,850,000

Year built: 1979

Living area: 2,270 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Designer done; amenities include 24-hour guard gated security with 10 acres of stunning grounds, pools, spa, tennis, gym and clubhouse; walking distance to all in Century City and Beverly Hills

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Lori Berris

310.880.3061

lori.berris@sir.com

www.loriberris.com

DRE#: 00962605