Rumored to be the best unit in the building! Prime single-level penthouse residence in a beautiful, modern environment. All the convenience of lock-up-and-go living in the ultimate location in the Melrose district. This chic unit with high ceilings, huge walls for art, incredible finishes, abundant light and postcard views of the Hollywood Hills will excite you every time you see it. The open floor plan with a jaw-dropping, immense deck flows seamlessly off the living room. With two spacious bedroom suites each with patios, side-by-side parking, extra garage storage and an in-unit laundry room, you can breathe a sigh of relief that you have found perfection.

Location: 855 North Croft Avenue PH1, Los Angeles 90069

Asking price: $2,799,000

Year built: 2009

Living area: 2,040 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Features: Designed by Zoltan Pali for SPF; highly sought-after location just a short stroll to Melrose Place. Why buy a house when you can have all this outdoor space with minimal upkeep? All furniture and furnishings are available for sale.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Barry Fields

310.920.5926

barry.fields@sothebys.realty

www.sothebysrealty.com

DRE#: 1298879