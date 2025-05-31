Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep baseball: Southern Section division championship results

Baseball and glove
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

SOUTHERN SECTION FINALS

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

At Blair Field, Long Beach

DIVISION 1

St. John Bosco 3, Santa Margarita 2

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

At Goodwin Field, Fullerton

DIVISION 2

West Ranch 2, Mater Dei 1

DIVISION 3

Glendora 2, San Dimas 0

DIVISION 6

Estancia 4, Marshall 3

DIVISION 9

Nuview Bridge 3, Mountain View 2

At Blair Field, Long Beach

DIVISION 4

Ganesha 8, Dos Pueblos 2

DIVISION 5

Elsinore 2, St. Anthony 0

DIVISION 7

Mary Star of the Sea 8, Riverside Notre Dame 7 (8 innings)

DIVISION 8

Fillmore 7, Pioneer 6 (8 innings)

More to Read

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement