Prep baseball: Southern Section division championship results
SOUTHERN SECTION FINALS
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
At Blair Field, Long Beach
DIVISION 1
St. John Bosco 3, Santa Margarita 2
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
At Goodwin Field, Fullerton
DIVISION 2
West Ranch 2, Mater Dei 1
DIVISION 3
Glendora 2, San Dimas 0
DIVISION 6
Estancia 4, Marshall 3
DIVISION 9
Nuview Bridge 3, Mountain View 2
At Blair Field, Long Beach
DIVISION 4
Ganesha 8, Dos Pueblos 2
DIVISION 5
Elsinore 2, St. Anthony 0
DIVISION 7
Mary Star of the Sea 8, Riverside Notre Dame 7 (8 innings)
DIVISION 8
Fillmore 7, Pioneer 6 (8 innings)
