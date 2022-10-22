Gorgeous Modern Farmhouse
Built on an 18,295-square-foot flat lot, this sun-swept Modern Farmhouse is the epitome of design, style and livability in a beautifully crafted estate. This smart home features luxurious interior details, like wide plank oak flooring with gold inlays and bespoke cabinetry, that are framed by sliding glass doors that open to a sweeping backyard with a pool, guest house, gym and sport court. The primary suite is an at-home spa with a walk-in shower, soaking tub and fireplace. This is a rare Tarzana gem.
Location: 19532 Shirley Court, Tarzana 91356
Asking price: $4,995,000
Year built: 2019
Living area: 6,221 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
Features: Open Sunday, 10/23, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Contact: The Agency
Craig Knizek
818.618.1006
cknizek@theagencyre.com
www.theagencyre.com/agent/craig-knizek
DRE#: 01377932
André Warren
310.429.9600
andre.warren@theagencyre.com
DRE#: 02053004