Stunning, brand-new, remodeled, 2-bedroom plus den, sun-drenched condo on the second floor of the coveted, full-service IV Seasons Condominiums located on a beautiful and tranquil tree-lined street in Beverly Hills. Beautiful entry with wide plank oak wood flooring throughout, high ceilings, recessed lighting, crown moldings and floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding doors that light up the huge living room and dining area. Terrific layout designed for entertaining, featuring two large, tiled wrap-around terraces with access from multiple rooms with peaceful tree-top views. The gourmet kitchen has new appliances and a breakfast area overlooking greenery.

Location: 300 North Swall Drive, Beverly Hills 90211

Asking price: $2,995,000

Year built: 1981

Living area: 2,850 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, den

Features: Large, primary suite features custom, walk-in closet and luxurious bath with double sinks, tub and incredible shower; spacious second bedroom suite has custom closet and beautiful bath; large den/office/media room; laundry room w/cabinets

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Lori Berris

310.880.3061

Lori.Berris@Sothebys.Realty

www.loriberris.com

DRE#: 00962605