2054 Roscomare Rd | Bel-Air

Elegant, traditional home in a serene Bel Air setting. Featuring an open floor plan with high ceilings, hardwood floors and natural light beaming through numerous walls of glass. Expansive living and family room, office, gym and modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and stone center island. The second floor boasts luxurious bedrooms with spacious closets and ensuite baths. Relax in the lavish master suite featuring a vaulted ceiling, cozy fireplace, soaker tub, walk-in closets and a balcony overlooking verdant grounds.

Location: 2054 Roscomare Road, Los Angeles 90077

Asking price: $5,290,000

Living area: 4,495 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Ideal for entertaining, this property includes a swimmer’s pool, spa, patio and BBQ. Guesthouse features a deluxe sauna and steam room with shower. Lush, landscaped yard leads to terraced gardens and an abundance of fruit trees.

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Alla Furman

310.403.5800

Alla@Hiltonhyland.com

www.HiltonHyland.com

DRE#: 01143901