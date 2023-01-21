Malibu Estate with Ocean-View Backyard

Gracious space, exquisite materials and a lovely setting combine to create an atmosphere of elegance. On a palatial scale, the residence has been entirely remodeled with impeccable attention to detail. Every amenity of comfort and style is here. Inside, a two-story foyer and wide staircase leads to the formal living room, offering an ocean view. A perfect setting for elegant entertaining with a professional chef’s kitchen. Wide sliding glass doors open to the pool deck. Dual glass doors open to a spacious office. There are five bedrooms on the upper level, including the breathtaking primary suite. Off the back deck is an ocean-view backyard.

Location: 7052 Dume Drive, Malibu 90265

Asking price: $26,000,000

Year built: 1992

Living area: 11,785 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Putting green; library; gym; home theater; infinity-edge Jacuzzi; window-lined tower for piano; large island; glass-front storage; breakfast area in ocean-view solarium; Caliber bbq + smoker; two-sided aquarium; marble fireplace; wine room; vault room; Juliet overlook; outdoor kitchen

Contact:

Laura Kalb

DRE#: 01160681

818.371.9350

Laurakonline@yahoo.com

Hilton & Hyland

Christopher Cortazzo

DRE#: 01991628

310.579.5887

chris@chriscortazzo.com

Compass