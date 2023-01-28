Award-Winning Hill Section Residence
On this A+ Manhattan Beach Hill Section corner, Gerald Horn (F.A.I.A.) designed Sharon’s California House II, an A.I.A. award-winning residence that has become a local landmark. The artistic architecture is a studied yet warm expression of modernism that affords a rare and sophisticated backdrop for incredible, unblockable ocean views. Custom steel truss beams vault the open-plan interiors, while solid teak wood windows warm the space and frame panoramic water vistas.
Location: 904 Highview Avenue, Manhattan Beach 90266
Asking price: $7,499,000
Year built: 1996
Living area: 3,643 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Features: Remodeled by Griffin-Enright Architects – interior courtyard; fire pit; Hansgrohe faucets; Modulo Cucine cabinetry; Deltalight ceiling lights; kitchen remodel w/ Bulthaup; all-new gourmet Miele and Gaggeneau; SubZero appliances; all-new landscaping; all designs by Fair Studio
Contact: Compass and Rodeo Realty
Lauren Forbes, DRE#: 01295248
310.901.8512
lauren@laurenforbes.com
www.laurenforbesgroup.com
Todd Jones, DRE#: 01481426
310.882.5565
todd@toddjoneshomes.com
www.toddjonesrealtor.com