This graceful Spanish – built in 2006 with luxurious materials, handmade finishes and generous rooms – is moments from Ventura Boulevard but is a paradise you may never want to leave. This entertainer’s dream has an extra large formal dining room off the chef’s kitchen, a sunny breakfast room overlooking the garden, plus a media room. A huge great room off the kitchen spills out to magical, covered lounge areas overlooking the sparkling pool and a huge, flat, grassy area. Incredible detached two-bedroom guest house with full kitchen and laundry.

Location: 4123 Stansbury Avenue, Sherman Oaks 91423

Asking price: $5,999,995 or lease for $24,999/mo

Year built: 2006

Living area: 7,807 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms

Features: Open Saturday, 1/28: 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm; open Sunday, 1/29: 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Contact: The Agency

Craig Knizek

818.618.1006

cknizek@theagencyre.com

www.theagencyre.com/agent/craig-knizek

DRE#: 01377932