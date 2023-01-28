The style and sophistication of Fifth Avenue just two houses from the Hotel Bel-Air. Featuring renovations by renowned architect John Elgin Woolf, the impeccably pedigreed Hollywood Regency-style home neatly encapsulates the best of Woolf’s work--a dramatic oversized entry, black lacquered double front doors, oval-shaped windows, and gracious symmetry--all beneath a mansard roof. Available for the first time in two decades, this is a rare opportunity to own a well-appointed estate of contemporary elegance and architectural significance in Los Angeles’ most exclusive neighborhood.

Location: 831 Stone Canyon Road, Bel-Air 90077

Asking price: $25,500,000

Year built: 1954

Living area: 8,445 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: The French doors of the large, formal dining room and bright living room, with fireplace, both open to the expansive covered terrace with outdoor fireplace, in-ceiling heaters and multiple seating areas.

Contact:

Shane McCoy Fermelia

323.868.5741

smccoy@carolwoodre.com

Carolwood Estates

DRE#: 02092572

Andrew Beyer

310.975.4445

andrew.beyer@elliman.com

Douglas Eliman

DRE#: 02154558