Grand-Scale Living with Infinite Possibilities

55 Beverly Park offers grand-scale living with elegant proportions and infinite possibilities for impeccable year-round indoor-outdoor entertaining and living. Located in the exclusive guard-gated enclave of Beverly Park, this private home was conceived by architect Bob Ray Offenhauser. An air of French château meets Southern California living pervades over the 2.89 acres of romantic French-style garden landscaping. A natural palate of curated, lavish finishes and fine materials are showcased throughout the 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 3-powder estate with 2bd/2ba 1,389 sf guesthouse. The lush grounds are an outdoor sanctuary with fountains, a sprawling lawn, towering trees and a rose garden.

Location: 55 Beverly Park Way, Beverly Hills Post Office 90210

Asking price: $48,500,000

Year built: 1994

Living area: 14,239 square feet, 7 beds, 9 baths & 3 powders

Features: Luxurious amenities: 70-foot swimmer’s pool and separate wading pool; spa; outdoor kitchen; championship tennis court; elevator; 1,800-bottle wine cellar; 1bd/1ba housekeeping suite; home office (or potential bedroom); formal/informal dining rooms; close proximity to neighborhood park; home theater

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Linda May, DRE#: 00475038

310.623.3650

linda@lindamay.com

www.LindaMay.com

Jade Mills, DRE#: 00526877

310.285.7508

homes@jademills.com

Coldwell Banker