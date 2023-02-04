Grand-Scale Living with Infinite Possibilities
55 Beverly Park offers grand-scale living with elegant proportions and infinite possibilities for impeccable year-round indoor-outdoor entertaining and living. Located in the exclusive guard-gated enclave of Beverly Park, this private home was conceived by architect Bob Ray Offenhauser. An air of French château meets Southern California living pervades over the 2.89 acres of romantic French-style garden landscaping. A natural palate of curated, lavish finishes and fine materials are showcased throughout the 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 3-powder estate with 2bd/2ba 1,389 sf guesthouse. The lush grounds are an outdoor sanctuary with fountains, a sprawling lawn, towering trees and a rose garden.
Location: 55 Beverly Park Way, Beverly Hills Post Office 90210
Asking price: $48,500,000
Year built: 1994
Living area: 14,239 square feet, 7 beds, 9 baths & 3 powders
Features: Luxurious amenities: 70-foot swimmer’s pool and separate wading pool; spa; outdoor kitchen; championship tennis court; elevator; 1,800-bottle wine cellar; 1bd/1ba housekeeping suite; home office (or potential bedroom); formal/informal dining rooms; close proximity to neighborhood park; home theater
Contact: Carolwood Estates
Linda May, DRE#: 00475038
310.623.3650
linda@lindamay.com
www.LindaMay.com
Jade Mills, DRE#: 00526877
310.285.7508
homes@jademills.com
Coldwell Banker