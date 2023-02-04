New Construction Modern Farmhouse

Exquisite 5 BR, 5.5 BA New Construction Farmhouse. This absolutely stunning home features an exceptional open, bright & flowing floorplan. An impressive double height Foyer greets you followed by Formal Living & Dining Rooms & a sensational Great Room. A spectacular Chef’s Kitchen with dual Islands, Breakfast nook & both Butler’s & Walk-In Pantries. The Office & en-suite Guest Bedroom open to a beautiful Backyard. Upstairs is a 2nd Family room, Zoom room & Three secondary en-suite bedrooms, plus a Grand Suite, which features a coffered ceiling, walk-in closet & spa-like bathroom with dual-sink vanities, freestanding soaking tub, and walk-in shower. Two attached garages.

Location: 825 North Norman Place, Los Angeles 90049

Asking price: $5,695,000

Year built: 2022

Living area: 4,668 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Features: Board & batten exterior; engineered wood flooring throughout; chef’s kitchen with dual islands; Calacatta marble; accent walls; two-sided fireplace; butler’s pantry; walk-in pantry; 2 garages/3 cars

Contact: Compass

Nili Hudson

310.486.0807

nili.hudson@compass.com

www.LosAngelesEstates.com

DRE#: 00910893