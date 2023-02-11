Bel-Air Italianate

Sensational Bel-Air Villa, conceived by Oscar Shamamian, interiors by Michael Smith. The 2-story foyer enchants with picturesque cityscape views. The formal living room offers a soaring ceiling, while the formal dining room encompasses ornate detailing. The sumptuous master bedroom suite boasts fireplace, wraparound terrace & 2 bathroom suites. 4 additional bedrooms suites upstairs. The main level striking gallery showcases glass doors that open to nature-filled canyon view terrace. The chef’s kitchen delights with top-of-the-line appliances & breakfast area. A spacious family room contains a bar & hidden projector screen. This magical setting offers a true escape. Visit: www.levicoway.com

Location: 10702 Levico Way, Bel-Air 90077

Asking price: $34,500,000

Living area: 12,394 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: Private guard gated enclave; guest house/gym; pool/spa; championships tennis court; 3-car garage + 7 car motor court; 3,000-bottle wine cellar; vibrant park-like grounds with herb garden & citrus trees; alfresco dining/lounge areas; spectacular city and nature-filled canyon views

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Linda May

310.623.3650

linda@lindamay.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 00475038

Guy Levy

310.623.3651

guy@lindamay.com

DRE#: 01374536

