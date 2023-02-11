Extraordinary, Rare, Flat, Wooded Acre of Land
An extraordinary, rare, flat, wooded acre of land with a fabulous tennis court and original home in picturesque Rustic Canyon. Look no further to acquire one of the last estate-sized properties available to build your own private sanctuary in the city. Entertain under the canopy of old-growth trees, play a game of tennis, or go for a scenic hike in historic Will Rogers State Park. With a compound of three structures and a small outbuilding, nothing compares to this serene, creekside setting – multimillion-dollar homes nearby, close to Palisades Village, the beach, restaurants, shopping, and an equestrian center. Geology survey and investigations available. Architectural plans by a noted architect.
Location: 14380 West Sunset Boulevard, Pacific Palisades 90272
Asking price: $10,500,000
Year built: 1925
Living area: 3,588 sq ft / 1.124-acre lot, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Features: Private tennis court; driveway; creek/stream; green belt; trees/woods; heated spa
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Marlene Okulick
310.890.4498
marlene.okulick@sothebys.realty
www.marleneokulick.com
DRE#: 01257517