An extraordinary, rare, flat, wooded acre of land with a fabulous tennis court and original home in picturesque Rustic Canyon. Look no further to acquire one of the last estate-sized properties available to build your own private sanctuary in the city. Entertain under the canopy of old-growth trees, play a game of tennis, or go for a scenic hike in historic Will Rogers State Park. With a compound of three structures and a small outbuilding, nothing compares to this serene, creekside setting – multimillion-dollar homes nearby, close to Palisades Village, the beach, restaurants, shopping, and an equestrian center. Geology survey and investigations available. Architectural plans by a noted architect.

Location: 14380 West Sunset Boulevard, Pacific Palisades 90272

Asking price: $10,500,000

Year built: 1925

Living area: 3,588 sq ft / 1.124-acre lot, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Private tennis court; driveway; creek/stream; green belt; trees/woods; heated spa

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Marlene Okulick

310.890.4498

marlene.okulick@sothebys.realty

www.marleneokulick.com

DRE#: 01257517