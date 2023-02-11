Malibu Living at its Finest
Brand new and exceptionally comfortable, this contemporary residence was designed by architect Doug Burdge in the gated community of Malibu Colony Estates. With sweeping panoramas of the ocean, islands, and sparkling Queen’s Necklace, the home’s step-back design allows impressive views from almost every room. Expansive patios and decks on two levels allow vanishing walls of glass to transform rooms into open pavilions for blissful lounging, relaxed poolside gatherings, al fresco dining, and elegant entertaining. Built on three levels, all served by an elevator, the home is spacious, luminous, private, timeless, and designed with a gracious flow for congenial living.
Location: 23917 Malibu Road, Malibu, 90265
Asking price: $35,000,000
Year built: 2023
Living area: 8,200 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms
Features: High ceilings; art-gallery walls; travertine floors; huge kitchen island w/bar seating; wine storage; walk-in pantry; turf area; office w/built-in bookshelves; large rec room w/wet bar; massage room; studio; ocean-view backyard; sunken fire pit; built-in Kalamazoo BBQ
Contact:
Laura Kalb, DRE#: 01160681
818.371.9350
Laurakonline@yahoo.com
Hilton & Hyland
Christopher Cortazzo, DRE#: 01991628
310.579.5887
chris@chriscortazzo.com
Compass