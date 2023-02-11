Malibu Living at its Finest

Brand new and exceptionally comfortable, this contemporary residence was designed by architect Doug Burdge in the gated community of Malibu Colony Estates. With sweeping panoramas of the ocean, islands, and sparkling Queen’s Necklace, the home’s step-back design allows impressive views from almost every room. Expansive patios and decks on two levels allow vanishing walls of glass to transform rooms into open pavilions for blissful lounging, relaxed poolside gatherings, al fresco dining, and elegant entertaining. Built on three levels, all served by an elevator, the home is spacious, luminous, private, timeless, and designed with a gracious flow for congenial living.

Location: 23917 Malibu Road, Malibu, 90265

Asking price: $35,000,000

Year built: 2023

Living area: 8,200 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

Features: High ceilings; art-gallery walls; travertine floors; huge kitchen island w/bar seating; wine storage; walk-in pantry; turf area; office w/built-in bookshelves; large rec room w/wet bar; massage room; studio; ocean-view backyard; sunken fire pit; built-in Kalamazoo BBQ

Contact:

Laura Kalb, DRE#: 01160681

818.371.9350

Laurakonline@yahoo.com

Hilton & Hyland

Christopher Cortazzo, DRE#: 01991628

310.579.5887

chris@chriscortazzo.com

Compass