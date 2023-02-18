New, Custom-Designed Home in Century City

Stunning, brand-new, custom-designed home in the coveted 24-hour guard-gated community of Century Hill in Century City. Designer-done to perfection in a desirable interior location. This spectacular, redesigned, remodeled, and contemporary-style two-bedroom plus den/office offers European white oak wood flooring and brand-new upgrades throughout. The elegant foyer announces your entry into the large living room and dining area with high ceilings, a fireplace, and floor-to-ceiling glass doors. Rooms open to two large terraces with views of tree tops and city lights. The chef’s kitchen boasts stainless appliances, Italian countertops and a large breakfast area opening to the terrace.

Location: 2309 Century Hill, Los Angeles 90067

Asking price: $1,815,000

Year built: 1980

Living area: 2,090 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Features: Live in luxury at this guard-gated, sophisticated condo with private home feel and topnotch amenities, incl. 5 pools/spas, tennis/pickleball courts, gym, conference room, rooftop terrace & more; 3 parking spaces, extra storage, 24-hr security; walk to dining/entertainment in Century City

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Lori Hashman Berris

310.880.3061

lori.berris@sothebys.realty

www.loriberris.com

DRE#: 00962605