Oasis in the Heart of Brentwood
Close to the Brentwood Mart resides this wonderful home. Surrounded by vibrant landscaping created by the renowned landscape architect Scott Shrader, this property captivates the imagination before even entering. With mature trees enveloping peaceful sitting areas and leading to gracious outdoor living spaces, close attention has been paid to detail and form. An abundance of chic entertaining rooms all have private and public garden access, offering California living at its best! The spacious, hedged rear garden with a pergola-covered sitting area, wood-burning fireplace, swimmer’s pool, and BBQ complete this exquisite property. This is an oasis in the heart of Brentwood!
Location: 590 Moreno Avenue, Brentwood 90049
Asking price: $8,995,000
Year built: 1992
Living area: 5,024 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Features: Two-story, dramatic ceiling in living room; commanding center entrance hall; chef’s kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances and breakfast nook; primary suite with separate sitting room and private balcony; pergola-covered sitting area; wood-burning fireplace; pool; BBQ
Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
Elisabeth Halsted
310.820.9340
eh@ElisabethHalsted.com
www.ElisabethHalsted.com
DRE#: 01434953