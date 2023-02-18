Close to the Brentwood Mart resides this wonderful home. Surrounded by vibrant landscaping created by the renowned landscape architect Scott Shrader, this property captivates the imagination before even entering. With mature trees enveloping peaceful sitting areas and leading to gracious outdoor living spaces, close attention has been paid to detail and form. An abundance of chic entertaining rooms all have private and public garden access, offering California living at its best! The spacious, hedged rear garden with a pergola-covered sitting area, wood-burning fireplace, swimmer’s pool, and BBQ complete this exquisite property. This is an oasis in the heart of Brentwood!

Location: 590 Moreno Avenue, Brentwood 90049

Asking price: $8,995,000

Year built: 1992

Living area: 5,024 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Two-story, dramatic ceiling in living room; commanding center entrance hall; chef’s kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances and breakfast nook; primary suite with separate sitting room and private balcony; pergola-covered sitting area; wood-burning fireplace; pool; BBQ

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Elisabeth Halsted

310.820.9340

eh@ElisabethHalsted.com

www.ElisabethHalsted.com

DRE#: 01434953