StoneCanyonRoad.com

This elegant, modern Bel Air estate is situated on coveted, picturesque Stone Canyon Road. With a European stone facade and walkways, this masterfully crafted, newer traditional-modern has five bedroom suites, eight baths, and interiors designed by the internationally acclaimed Willa Ford. A beautiful wood-paneled rear exterior looks onto an expansive private garden with covered verandas, graceful trees, a pool with spa, a private covered dining cabana, a separate guest house, and an indoor and outdoor gym. With refined elegance, this Bel Air showpiece invites you into a spacious, tranquil environment on one of the finest roads in Bel Air.

Location: 1580 Stone Canyon Road, Bel Air 90077

Asking Price: $15,900,000

Year Built: 2020

Living Area: 9,391 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Interiors designed by the internationally acclaimed Willa Ford; pool with spa; private, covered dining cabana; separate guest house; indoor and outdoor gym; seamless indoor-outdoor living environment of So Cal; chef’s kitchen perfectly placed in the large great room

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Elisabeth Halsted

310.463.1601

eh@ElisabethHalsted.com

www.ElisabethHalsted.com

DRE#: 01434953