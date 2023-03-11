Advertisement
Los Angeles County

Brand-new Construction Contemporary Farmhouse

Nestled on a quiet and serene street in lower Bel Air, this brand-new construction Contemporary Farmhouse has been developed with the utmost attention to detail and the finest fixtures and finishes. Sited behind gates on an enormous 22,500 +/- SF lot, this smart home features every modern amenity imaginable on two living levels. A dramatic, double-height entry foyer leads you to an open-concept floor plan, featuring 11-foot ceilings, walls of glass, and light oak hardwood flooring throughout. Luxury living spaces include a formal living room, dining room and butler’s pantry connected to the chef’s kitchen and contiguous family room with bar and wine display.

Location: 11548 Thurston Circle, Los Angeles 90049

Asking price: $13,495,000

Year built: 2023

Living area: 7,513 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms

Features: The bucolic grounds must be seen to be experienced, featuring various sitting areas, sparkling pool + 12-person spa, outdoor kitchen and bar, and a sprawling lawn – perfect for entertaining and enjoying the quintessential Southern California lifestyle.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Neyshia Go
310.882.8357
neyshia@neyshiago.com
www.neyshiago.com
DRE#: 01933923

