Incredible Example of Mid-Century Modern Architecture

As featured in Architectural Digest. An incredible example of Mid-Century Modern residential architecture designed by Frank Weber and Associates. Reimagined by Marmol Radziner. A showplace of elegance and style. Sophisticated interiors with panoramic views from Downtown to the ocean. Walls of glass draw in natural daylight and striking views. A total of four bedrooms and four baths. Located in one of the most beautiful pockets close to all the best Beverly Hills has to offer. A rare gem. Shown only to prequalified buyers.

Location: 1374 Laurel Way, Beverly Hills Post Office 90210

Asking price: $12,000,000

Year built: 1967

Living area: 5,054 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Herringbone brick floors throughout and signature walnut cabinetry; experience the ultimate in California indoor-outdoor lifestyle with a large living room with covered patio adjacent to gracious pool and a fire pit

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Drew Fenton

310.623.3622

drew@drewfenton.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 01317962

Delaram Rivani

310.425.6597

delaramrivani@gmail.com

DRE#: 01939492