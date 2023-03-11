Incredible Example of Mid-Century Modern Architecture
As featured in Architectural Digest. An incredible example of Mid-Century Modern residential architecture designed by Frank Weber and Associates. Reimagined by Marmol Radziner. A showplace of elegance and style. Sophisticated interiors with panoramic views from Downtown to the ocean. Walls of glass draw in natural daylight and striking views. A total of four bedrooms and four baths. Located in one of the most beautiful pockets close to all the best Beverly Hills has to offer. A rare gem. Shown only to prequalified buyers.
Location: 1374 Laurel Way, Beverly Hills Post Office 90210
Asking price: $12,000,000
Year built: 1967
Living area: 5,054 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: Herringbone brick floors throughout and signature walnut cabinetry; experience the ultimate in California indoor-outdoor lifestyle with a large living room with covered patio adjacent to gracious pool and a fire pit
Contact: Carolwood Estates
Drew Fenton
310.623.3622
drew@drewfenton.com
www.Carolwoodre.com
DRE#: 01317962
Delaram Rivani
310.425.6597
delaramrivani@gmail.com
DRE#: 01939492