Sun-drenched Hill Section Home with Panoramic Ocean Views

Open House: Sat, 3/11 and Sun, 3/12 (2-4 pm)

One-of-a-kind view property in the prestigious Hill Section of Manhattan Beach. This home has it all with Sand Section views, Hill Section location and Tree Section pricing! Once you set eyes on the panoramic ocean views, which include Catalina, Palos Verdes and Point Dume, you won’t want to leave. Then, the warm and inviting floor plan, flooded with natural light, will further convince you to stay. Upstairs, open to the ocean views, is the expansive kitchen great room with breakfast bar, dining room and family room out to a large deck. In front is the home office/ den with high ceilings, two French doors that allow sun to stream in, and another patio retreat for lounging. This home has four bedrooms and a bonus/game room along with three and a half bathrooms.

Location: 219 North Dianthus Street, Manhattan Beach 90266

Asking price: $4,100,000

Year built: 1989

Living area: 3,300 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Recent upgrades include wide plank oak floors in the bedrooms, glass/wood panels on the stairs, glass panels on the deck, new fencing and custom paint inside and out.

