Welcome Home to “Villa Torreyson”

Nestled above the Hollywood Hills with spectacular views for magical nights and sun-drenched mornings. A two-story entrance leads to an exquisite staircase. This warm and inviting Mediterranean/Contemporary Villa abounds with luxury. Watch your favorite movies and shows from your home theatre and enjoy the indoor-outdoor California lifestyle in your backyard entertainer’s paradise. “Villa Torreyson” is a hidden gem with easy access to the Westside and the Valley. With a bonus room for use as a home office or gym, this property is the perfect canvas to make your own.

Location: 7833 Torreyson Drive, Los Angeles 90046

Asking price: $6,780,000

Year built: 2004

Living area: 5,704 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Primary w/sitting area, fireplace, wrap-around balcony, dual walk-in closets, primary bath w/spa tub & massive shower; home theatre; resort-designed infinity pool; spa; grass area; patio w/built-in BBQ; a second en-suite primary w/fireplace; kitchen; large breakfast area; 3-car garage

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Roxane Almeida

310.310.9649

roxane@roxanealmeida.com

www.hiltonhyland.com

DRE#: 01936710