Nearly an Acre of Prime Brentwood Grounds
An expansive compound of enormous style, sumptuous amenities, and exceptional privacy, the estate is designed for lavish entertaining both indoors and out. Set behind gates on nearly an acre of park-like prime Brentwood grounds is a welcoming blend of formal design and comfort. Recently updated with a streamlined contemporary look, the interiors are open and filled with natural light. A beautiful skylight staircase with illuminated treads ascends to the upper floor, while the lower level offers an inviting ambiance. A stately property of rare quality in a very desirable location with expansive views of Los Angeles and the Getty Museum.
Location: 499 Halvern Drive, Los Angeles 90049
Asking price: $26,000,000
Year built: 1940
Living area: 12,800 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms
Features: Outdoor bbq/bar; four guest cottages encompassing a gym, office, and two guest cottages; spacious decks; terraces; lawn; motor court; gracious lounge; dining area w/wet bar; wall-display wine storage; fireplaces; zero-edge pool; theater; room for sport court
Contact:
Laura Kalb, DRE#: 00872948
818.371.9350 / Laurakonline@yahoo.com
www.hiltonhyland.com
Hilton & Hyland
Chris Cortazzo, DRE#: 01190363
310.579.5887 / chris@chriscortazzo.com
Compass