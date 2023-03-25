A breathtaking 1930s Spanish Mediterranean pays homage to Glendale’s rich architectural heritage. The private, gated residence offers sweeping views of Downtown Glendale and the Los Angeles skyline from almost every room. The lower level features a grand living area with beamed ceilings and a cozy fireplace, an elegant dining room, a chef’s kitchen with marble countertops, a home office, and a den. The upper level offers an opulent primary suite with a private view patio and a rear courtyard with a magnificent fountain. Outside, multiple view decks, dining and seating areas, and a garden for year-round enjoyment. Celebrate the magic and romance of this one-of-a-kind view home.

Location: 861 Cavanagh Road, Glendale 91207

Asking price: $2,495,000

Year built: 1931

Living area: 3,285 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Stunning architecture; sweeping views; original hardwood floors; three oversized bedrooms; outdoor balconies and decks

