Castillo del Lago is one of the most sensational iconic Hollywood Hills landmarks with rich history, architecture and location situated below the Hollywood sign. Designed by John DeLario circa 1926, this home stands as one of the most significant Spanish estates ever built in Southern California. Set behind private gates, a winding drive leads to this extraordinary 3-acre ridgetop home with breathtaking 360-degree views over glimmering Lake Hollywood, the Hollywood sign and vast downtown-to-ocean vistas. The sprawling lush grounds are an oasis with a lap pool, fountains, expansive lawns, rose gardens, and sculpted hedges as well as citrus and mature specimen trees. This is a rare opportunity to acquire one of the most spectacular trophy Hollywood Hills estates.

Location: 6342 Mulholland Highway, Hollywood Hills 90068

Asking price: $21,000,000

Living area: 10,513 square feet, 9 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Architectural highlights include coffered ceilings; custom wrought iron features; terracotta flooring; vibrant period tile; hand-painted artistry; grand fireplaces; exposed wood-beamed ceilings; Spanish archways; vintage wood-paneled elevator.

