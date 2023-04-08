Rare, Extraordinary Bel Air Estate

A rare and extraordinary estate, moments from the Bel Air Hotel. Set back behind gates on eight awe-inspiring acres. Originally designed by iconic architect Samuel Marx and re-imagined into a masterful, one-of-a-kind, multi-structure French Country refuge. Incredible use of stone, woods, and surrounded by nature elements. The main level has a living room with high ceilings, a bar, fireplace, and steel windows and doors, opening to stone terraces. Formal dining room, chef’s kitchen with built-in breakfast area and stone fireplace. Large family room/ game room with bar opens to a terrace with a three-sided infinity edge pool. All rooms open to large terraces with lush views.

Location: 1492 Stone Canyon Road, Bel Air 90077

Asking price: $42,500,000

Living area: 12,817 square feet, 9 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms

Features: Upstairs has a beautiful office/study, massage and guest room. The primary suite wing includes a library/sitting room, fireplace, his & hers dressing rooms, and gorgeous baths, all opening to private landscaped terraces and a tranquil, cascading stream.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Brett Lawyer

310.623.3638

brett@brettlawyer.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 00897489