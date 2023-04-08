Sea Star One
Sea Star One is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build a stunning custom estate on an extremely rare 22-acre site, one block up from Broad Beach in beautiful Malibu. Over seven years from design to final approval and working with the finest professional engineers and consultants in the industry, the property is now fully entitled and permitted RTI to break ground and start construction on a 10,500-square-foot, contemporary home designed by world-class, award-winning architect Doug Burdge AIA.
Location: 6361 Sea Star Drive, Malibu, 90265
Asking price: $15,500,000
Year built: Development
Living area: 10,500 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms
Features: The residence has 6 bedrooms with 9 baths; infinity edge pool & jacuzzi; state-of-the-art chef’s kitchen; elevator; theatre & entertainment room; gym; spa & wellness center; wine cellar; smart home technology; home office and guest house; tennis, pickleball and basketball court.
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Greg Bega & Lindsay Galbraith
213.453.2020
gregory.bega@sothebys.realty
www.galbraithbega.com
DRE#: 00935802