Sea Star One is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build a stunning custom estate on an extremely rare 22-acre site, one block up from Broad Beach in beautiful Malibu. Over seven years from design to final approval and working with the finest professional engineers and consultants in the industry, the property is now fully entitled and permitted RTI to break ground and start construction on a 10,500-square-foot, contemporary home designed by world-class, award-winning architect Doug Burdge AIA.

Location: 6361 Sea Star Drive, Malibu, 90265

Asking price: $15,500,000

Year built: Development

Living area: 10,500 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: The residence has 6 bedrooms with 9 baths; infinity edge pool & jacuzzi; state-of-the-art chef’s kitchen; elevator; theatre & entertainment room; gym; spa & wellness center; wine cellar; smart home technology; home office and guest house; tennis, pickleball and basketball court.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Greg Bega & Lindsay Galbraith

213.453.2020

gregory.bega@sothebys.realty

www.galbraithbega.com

DRE#: 00935802

