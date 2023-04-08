View Estate in The Bird Streets Neighborhood

A gated, contemporary view estate in one of Los Angeles’ most expensive neighborhoods, The Bird Streets. A sense of arrival is provided when entering through the custom gates and up the driveway. Explosive views of the cityscape as soon as you enter. The front door to the double-volume living room offers new heights with dramatic soaring ceilings, perfect for an art collector. Large outdoor entertainment spaces are accessible from all the primary living areas on the main floor. A gracious offering of Southern exposure to the all-day sun. This estate showcases the epitome of Southern California’s indoor/ outdoor lifestyle. A special offering, truly.

Location: 9405 Sierra Mar Place, Los Angeles 90069

Asking price: $8,500,000

Year built: 1960

Living area: 5,009 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Gated, contemporary view estate; custom gates; double-volume living room; dramatic soaring ceilings; large outdoor entertainment spaces; living room bar that opens up seamlessly onto the pool deck

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Patrick Fogarty

310.779.2415

patrick@hiltonhyland.com

www.hiltonhyland.com

DRE#: 01992295